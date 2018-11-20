Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 89.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $327,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $178,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,546. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

