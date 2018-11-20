Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 134,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

