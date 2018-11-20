ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 619 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $396,054.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

