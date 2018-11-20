Coimatic 2.0 Achieves Market Cap of $3,037.00 (CTIC2)

Coimatic 2.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC2) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Coimatic 2.0 has a total market capitalization of $3,037.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Coimatic 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coimatic 2.0 has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coimatic 2.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00126972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00198922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.03 or 0.08044792 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Coimatic 2.0 Profile

Coimatic 2.0’s total supply is 30,132,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,532,750 coins. Coimatic 2.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic. Coimatic 2.0’s official website is coimatic.org.

Coimatic 2.0 Coin Trading

Coimatic 2.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 2.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coimatic 2.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

