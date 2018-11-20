Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,076 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, August 10th. MED began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-bought-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.