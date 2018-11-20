Comerica Bank Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $96,187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 114.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,486,000 after acquiring an additional 935,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,900.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 669,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 582,965 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,037,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $95.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

