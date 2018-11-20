Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 107.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 7.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 5.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.82 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Continental from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

