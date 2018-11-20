Comerica Bank Sells 5,845 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,129,000 after acquiring an additional 841,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 39.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

