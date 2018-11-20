Commerce Resources (CCE) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) have trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commerce Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE CCE opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. Commerce Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.10.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

