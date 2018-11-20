Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 17,300 Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFS. Vertical Group downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.92%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

