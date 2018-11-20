Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

In other news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at $94,580,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $6,644,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

