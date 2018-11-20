Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $49.81 Million Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in 3M by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its holdings in 3M by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $205.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

