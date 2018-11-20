Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 140,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 128,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 127.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

