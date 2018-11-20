Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 11,113 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

