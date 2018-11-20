Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 24,859 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 147.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

AMAT opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

