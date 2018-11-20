Community Health Systems (CYH) Shares Down 5.7%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,574,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,572,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

The company has a market cap of $426.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

