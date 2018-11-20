Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SID. Santander raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $119,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $193,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,482 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.