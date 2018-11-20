Concoin (CONX) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Concoin has a total market cap of $2,840.00 and approximately $619.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00131410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00201584 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.09713361 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com.

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

