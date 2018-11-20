ConocoPhillips (COP) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 203.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

