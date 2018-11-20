Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Stake Raised by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 0.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 155.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 227.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Sands sold 137,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $30,848,081.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $255.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.96.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

