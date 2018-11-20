Constellation Brands (STZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $187.87

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.87 and last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 76597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cann lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,980,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $33,279,032.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $77,514,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 70,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,489,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,054,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,285,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 344.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,361 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

