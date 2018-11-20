Contrasting Electrolux (ELUXY) and Blackridge Technology International (BRTI)

Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) and Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Blackridge Technology International has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrolux has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blackridge Technology International and Electrolux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackridge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackridge Technology International and Electrolux’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackridge Technology International $80,000.00 226.80 -$15.34 million N/A N/A Electrolux $14.31 billion 0.45 $673.88 million $4.66 8.95

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than Blackridge Technology International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Electrolux shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Blackridge Technology International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Electrolux shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Blackridge Technology International does not pay a dividend. Electrolux pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Blackridge Technology International and Electrolux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackridge Technology International -8,904.78% -722.93% -174.97% Electrolux 3.41% 19.80% 4.57%

Summary

Electrolux beats Blackridge Technology International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackridge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance. The company's products are used in enterprise and government computing environments, the industrial Internet of Things, and other cloud service providers and network systems. BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

