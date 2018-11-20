Contrasting First Bank (FRBA) & Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Bank and Bancorpsouth Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorpsouth Bank 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus price target of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Bancorpsouth Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorpsouth Bank is more favorable than First Bank.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bancorpsouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Bank pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancorpsouth Bank pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bancorpsouth Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bancorpsouth Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bank and Bancorpsouth Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $53.31 million 3.78 $6.99 million $0.72 16.06 Bancorpsouth Bank $781.02 million 3.40 $153.03 million $1.67 17.61

Bancorpsouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorpsouth Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorpsouth Bank has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Bancorpsouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 19.56% N/A N/A Bancorpsouth Bank 23.71% 10.16% 1.21%

Summary

Bancorpsouth Bank beats First Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of April 25, 2018, the company operated through 279 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

