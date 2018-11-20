Contrasting Microsemi (MSCC) & MaxLinear (MXL)

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Microsemi and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsemi N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear -11.18% 15.35% 7.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microsemi and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsemi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear $420.32 million 3.11 -$9.18 million $1.18 16.08

Microsemi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Microsemi and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsemi 0 10 1 0 2.09 MaxLinear 0 4 2 0 2.33

Microsemi presently has a consensus target price of $66.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Microsemi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Microsemi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Microsemi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Microsemi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions. It also provides voice processing devices, radio frequency solutions, discrete components, enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products, Ethernet solutions, and power-over-Ethernet integrated circuits and midspans, as well as custom design capabilities and services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as communications infrastructure systems comprising wireless and wired LAN systems; implantable pacemakers and defibrillators; radar systems; missile systems; military and commercial satellites and aircraft; and enterprise storage and hyperscale data centers. It serves aerospace and defense, communications, data center, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Microsemiconductor Corp and changed its name to Microsemi Corporation in March 1983. Microsemi Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

