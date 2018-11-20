Contrasting National Health Investors (NHI) & Keppel REIT (KREVF)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Keppel REIT does not pay a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and Keppel REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $278.66 million 11.43 $159.36 million $5.33 14.15 Keppel REIT $92.98 million 27.89 N/A N/A N/A

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Health Investors and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 5 4 0 2.30 Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.22%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 53.15% 11.56% 5.94% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Keppel REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006.Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with the youngest and largest portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income producing commercial real estate and real estate related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. Keppel REIT had assets under management of approximately $8.5 billion3 comprising interests in nine premium office assets strategically located in the central business districts of Singapore, as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. In Singapore, the assets are Ocean Financial Centre (99.9% interest), Marina Bay Financial Centre (office Towers1, 2 and 3 and the subterranean mall, Marina Bay Link Mall) (one third interest), One Raffles Quay (one third interest) and Bugis Junction Towers (100% interest). In Australia, the assets are 8 Chifley Square (50% interest) in Sydney, 8 Exhibition Street in Melbourne (50% interest in the office building and 100% interest in another three retail units), 275 George Street in Brisbane (50%interest), as well as the David Malcolm Justice Centre in Perth (50% interest).Keppel REIT also has a 50% stake in a premium office tower which is under construction at 311 Spencer Street in Melbourne. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (KeppelCapital).Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

