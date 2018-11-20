Contrasting R1 RCM (RCM) and Rainmaker Systems (VCTL)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) and Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares R1 RCM and Rainmaker Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $449.80 million 2.00 -$58.80 million ($0.44) -18.52 Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rainmaker Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than R1 RCM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of R1 RCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of R1 RCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

R1 RCM has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rainmaker Systems has a beta of -1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for R1 RCM and Rainmaker Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rainmaker Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

R1 RCM presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.17%. Given R1 RCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Rainmaker Systems.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and Rainmaker Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM -10.70% -132.32% -5.54% Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

R1 RCM beats Rainmaker Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides modular services comprising physician advisory services, which assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; and revenue capture services, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, and their respective affiliated ambulatory clinics and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Rainmaker Systems

Rainmaker Systems, Inc. provides B2B small and medium-sized business sales and service solutions. It develops Rainmaker Revenue Delivery Platform, an integrated solution that combines specialized sales and marketing services coupled with its proprietary, renewals software, and business analytics. The company's services include marketing strategy development, personalized renewals or subscription e-commerce and microsite creation and hosting, inbound and outbound e-mail, direct mail, chat, and global call center services. It also offers ViewCentral SaaS platform that provides an end-to-end solution for the management and delivery of training and certification programs for corporations. The company markets its products and services through a direct sales force to enterprises in hardware, software, software as a service, and telecommunications industries. Rainmaker Systems, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

