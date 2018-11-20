Contrasting Tractor Supply (TSCO) & AeroGrow International (AERO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tractor Supply and AeroGrow International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $7.26 billion 1.48 $422.59 million $3.33 26.36 AeroGrow International $32.30 million 2.46 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than AeroGrow International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tractor Supply and AeroGrow International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 0 10 14 0 2.58 AeroGrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tractor Supply currently has a consensus target price of $87.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Tractor Supply’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than AeroGrow International.

Volatility & Risk

Tractor Supply has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroGrow International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Tractor Supply shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AeroGrow International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tractor Supply shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AeroGrow International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tractor Supply pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AeroGrow International does not pay a dividend. Tractor Supply pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tractor Supply has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and AeroGrow International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 6.54% 36.23% 16.51% AeroGrow International 2.01% 5.82% 3.73%

Summary

Tractor Supply beats AeroGrow International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 1,853 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del's Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates e-commerce Websites, TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About AeroGrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office décor markets. It also provides its products through direct-to-consumer sales channels, including direct mail catalogue, email marketing, and Internet marketing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. is a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

