Contrasting WVS Financial (WVFC) and Anchor Bancorp (ANCB)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Anchor Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WVS Financial and Anchor Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $10.14 million 2.86 $2.12 million N/A N/A Anchor Bancorp $26.35 million 2.43 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Anchor Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WVS Financial and Anchor Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Anchor Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anchor Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Anchor Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anchor Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Anchor Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Anchor Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anchor Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Anchor Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 21.95% 6.89% 0.67% Anchor Bancorp 9.07% 7.23% 1.02%

Summary

Anchor Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Anchor Bancorp Company Profile

Anchor Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Anchor Bank that provides various banking products and services in Western Washington. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company also offers cash management services. Its investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and mutual funds. The company operates nine full-service banking offices located in Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, and Pierce counties, as well as a loan production office located in King County, Washington. Anchor Bancorp was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Lacey, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.