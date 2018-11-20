COPsync (COYNQ) & Lantronix (LTRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

COPsync (OTCMKTS:COYNQ) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COPsync and Lantronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPsync 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.71%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than COPsync.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COPsync and Lantronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPsync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lantronix $45.58 million 1.52 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Lantronix has higher revenue and earnings than COPsync.

Profitability

This table compares COPsync and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPsync N/A N/A N/A Lantronix 2.62% 8.48% 6.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of COPsync shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Lantronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lantronix beats COPsync on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPsync

COPsync, Inc. operates a real-time law enforcement mobile data information system in the United States. It provides COPsync Network, a software as a service, which enables patrol officers to collect, report, and share critical data in real-time at the point of incident and obtain instant access to various local, state, and federal law enforcement databases. The company's COPsync Network service also enables officers to electronically write tickets; process DUI and other arrests; and document accidents and other incidents, as well as allows dispatchers and officers to send be on the lookout and other alerts of child kidnappings, robberies, car thefts, police pursuits, and other crimes in progress to officers on the COPsync Network. In addition, it offers COPsync911, an emergency threat notification service; VidTac, an in-vehicle software-driven video camera system for law enforcement and fire departments; WARRANTsync, a statewide misdemeanor warrant clearing database; and COURTsync, a court security and efficiency application. The company sells its products and services through direct sales channels, and distributors and resellers. COPsync, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Addison, Texas. On September 29, 2017, COPsync, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

