CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of CoreSite Realty worth $44,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 217.0% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 388.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 81,813 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 43.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $409,570.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $580,721 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. TheStreet lowered CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

