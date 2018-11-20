Corning (GLW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning delivered healthy third-quarter 2018 results driven by sales and profit growth in each of its businesses led by investment in innovation and capacity expansions. The company continues to benefit from strength in Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies and Specialty Materials segments. Solid demand for Gorilla Glass 5 and fiber optic products remain key catalyst as it continues to innovate in the glass substrate industry. Corning’s capability further positions it to better serve the secular increase in demand for LCD panels. In addition, sound balance sheet position has enabled the company to reward shareholders with risk-adjusted returns through healthy dividends and share buybacks. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, building a significant position in China under the prevailing economic and political environment is likely to be a challenge for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

GLW opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $2,087,018. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 711.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 233.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

