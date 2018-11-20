Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Analysts expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to post $8.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.70 million to $9.08 million. Correvio Pharma reported sales of $7.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year sales of $28.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $28.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.29 million, with estimates ranging from $36.40 million to $44.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 294.35% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

CORV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mackie raised Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Correvio Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.08. Correvio Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

