Corus Entertainment (CJREF) versus Emmis Communications (EMMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) and Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Emmis Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $1.26 billion 0.62 -$599.06 million N/A N/A Emmis Communications $148.49 million 0.34 $82.12 million N/A N/A

Emmis Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corus Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corus Entertainment and Emmis Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.19%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Emmis Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Emmis Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment -47.24% 10.27% 4.16% Emmis Communications 28.32% 41.04% 13.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Emmis Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmis Communications has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Emmis Communications does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Emmis Communications beats Corus Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software, as well as in the merchandise licensing and book publishing activities. In addition, this segment provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that include a network of news-talk radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock, and contemporary music formats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

