Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $105,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $103,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $119,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total value of $1,490,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $170.85 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

