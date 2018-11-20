CRA International (CRAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $45.59 on Friday. CRA International has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $103.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $288,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $109,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,432 shares in the company, valued at $428,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $757,368 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CRA International by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CRA International by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in CRA International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

