CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given CRA International an industry rank of 32 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $109,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Holmes sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at $699,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $757,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 140,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRA International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 74.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CRA International by 58.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 34,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,752. CRA International has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.98.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $103.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

