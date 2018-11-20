Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

