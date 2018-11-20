Cray Inc. (CRAY) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CRAY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.35. Cray has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. Cray’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cray will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 18,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $451,554.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,244.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cray by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cray by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cray by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Cray by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cray by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

