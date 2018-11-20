Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (VIV) a €24.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIV. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.56 ($29.72).

VIV stock opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Friday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

