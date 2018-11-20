Critical Analysis: COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) versus The Competition

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ: CLGN) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare COLLPLANT HOLDI/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors
|177
|827
|1459
|74
|2.56
As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 28.39%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S
|$480,000.00
|-$6.02 million
|-2.35
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors
|$1.33 billion
|$201.40 million
|19.93
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S
|-552.97%
|-80.17%
|-41.81%
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors
|-140.67%
|-197.94%
|-23.09%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.4% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S rivals beat COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
