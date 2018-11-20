Critical Analysis: COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) versus The Competition

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ: CLGN) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare COLLPLANT HOLDI/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors 177 827 1459 74 2.56

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 28.39%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $480,000.00 -$6.02 million -2.35 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors $1.33 billion $201.40 million 19.93

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -552.97% -80.17% -41.81% COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors -140.67% -197.94% -23.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S rivals beat COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

