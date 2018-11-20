Critical Comparison: Barings BDC (BBDC) and The Competition

Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) is one of 54 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Barings BDC to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Barings BDC alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barings BDC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Barings BDC Competitors 455 2036 2390 124 2.44

Barings BDC presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 30.93%. Given Barings BDC’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Barings BDC pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 44.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC’s peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $123.00 million -$28.65 million 6.48 Barings BDC Competitors $2.48 billion $265.99 million 11.17

Barings BDC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -50.26% 1.51% 0.79% Barings BDC Competitors 13.70% 9.07% 10.17%

Summary

Barings BDC peers beat Barings BDC on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.