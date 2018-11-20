Critical Comparison: Time Warner (TWX) vs. Roku (ROKU)

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Time Warner alerts:

This table compares Time Warner and Roku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Time Warner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Roku $512.76 million 8.96 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -18.78

Time Warner has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roku.

Profitability

This table compares Time Warner and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Time Warner N/A N/A N/A Roku -1.33% -4.46% -2.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Time Warner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Roku does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Time Warner and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Time Warner 0 7 2 0 2.22 Roku 0 4 9 0 2.69

Time Warner presently has a consensus price target of $101.36, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Roku has a consensus price target of $66.92, suggesting a potential upside of 59.06%. Given Roku’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than Time Warner.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Roku

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.