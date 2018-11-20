Critical Contrast: TT Electronics (TTGPF) and Nortech Systems (NSYS)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A Nortech Systems -1.90% 1.00% 0.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TT Electronics and Nortech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics $772.84 million 0.54 N/A N/A N/A Nortech Systems $112.33 million 0.11 -$2.44 million N/A N/A

TT Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems.

Risk and Volatility

TT Electronics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TT Electronics and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature. The Power Electronics division designs and manufactures electronic components and sub-assemblies for safety-critical applications, such as power management, engine controls, and connectivity systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services for medical devices, including mass spectrometry detectors; power control modules used in rail transport infrastructure; and single-box avionics solutions. TT Electronics plc offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Cletronics, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Roxspur Measurement & Control, Semelab, and Welwyn Components brands to industrial, aerospace and defense, medical, and transportation markets. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

