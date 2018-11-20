Critical Survey: Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) & Its Rivals

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS: DNFGY) is one of 46 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dongfeng Motor Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dongfeng Motor Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors 369 1499 2036 89 2.46

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Dongfeng Motor Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dongfeng Motor Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 22.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dongfeng Motor Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion $2.08 billion 4.13 Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors $7.37 billion $379.04 million 9.82

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Dongfeng Motor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors -4.67% 15.29% 3.11%

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group rivals beat Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; import/export businesses; and finance, insurance agency, and used car businesses. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.