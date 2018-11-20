Critical Survey: Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) vs. Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) and Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Wisdom Homes of America has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumber Liquidators has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wisdom Homes of America and Lumber Liquidators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wisdom Homes of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumber Liquidators 0 12 2 0 2.14

Lumber Liquidators has a consensus target price of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 36.53%. Given Lumber Liquidators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumber Liquidators is more favorable than Wisdom Homes of America.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wisdom Homes of America and Lumber Liquidators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumber Liquidators $1.03 billion 0.34 -$37.82 million ($1.33) -9.30

Wisdom Homes of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumber Liquidators.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Lumber Liquidators shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wisdom Homes of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Lumber Liquidators shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wisdom Homes of America and Lumber Liquidators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A Lumber Liquidators 0.51% 6.14% 2.85%

Summary

Lumber Liquidators beats Wisdom Homes of America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wisdom Homes of America Company Profile

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of February 27, 2018, it operated approximately 390 stores in North America. The company also offers its products through its Website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

