Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.33 Million Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $440,710,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,502,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,760,000 after purchasing an additional 301,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,409,000 after purchasing an additional 757,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,847,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,156,000 after purchasing an additional 569,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 121.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,532,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CSX opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

