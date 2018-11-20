CryptCoin Trading Up 13.9% This Week (CRYPT)

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One CryptCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000086 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About CryptCoin

CRYPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. The official website for CryptCoin is cryptco.org. CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptCoin

CryptCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

