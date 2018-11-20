Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 4,665.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,107,000 after acquiring an additional 284,649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 363,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,755. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.