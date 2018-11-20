Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens set a $38.00 price target on shares of Curo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.80 million and a P/E ratio of 7.57. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 262.11% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Curo Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,792,291.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Curo Group during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

