Cybg Plc (CYBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.10

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is an increase from Cybg’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CYBG traded down GBX 48.20 ($0.63) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 206.40 ($2.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,492,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Cybg has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBG shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 311 ($4.06) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.95).
About Cybg
CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.
